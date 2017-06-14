Philips Support
My Philips hair styler produced a smell
Don't worry, it is normal for your Philips curler to produce a smell when you use it for the first time. There are, however, ways that you can minimize the smell.
The smell will fade once you have used the styler a few times. If the smell remains, please clean it with a damp cloth after it has cooled down. The next time you use it, the smell should be gone.
If your Philips styler continues to produce a smell, discontinue use and contact our customer care team in your country or take it to the nearest Philips service center.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HP8260/00 , HP8339/00 .