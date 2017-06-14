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My Philips hair styler produced a smell

Don't worry, it is normal for your Philips curler to produce a smell when you use it for the first time. There are, however, ways that you can minimize the smell.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HP8260/00 , HP8339/00 .

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