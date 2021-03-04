Follow the steps below how to set the brew group gear inside the machine in neutral position:

Close the service door, and place everything back (water tank/ drip tray/ coffee grounds container). Press the ON/OFF button to switch OFF the machine. Wait until you hear no more sounds (this can take up to 15-20 seconds). Press the ON/OFF button to switch the machine ON. Do not take any actions as opening the service door/ removing the drip tray/water tank before the machine is ready for use. Open the service door and try again to remove the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right side, hold it, and pull it towards you

Tip: Turn the machine in a 45 degrees angle so that you face the brew group when you open the service door.

For a more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual or visit our Coffee Care page.