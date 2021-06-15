Can I use my Philips Groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Showerproof and washable devices
To find out if your groomer is showerproof look for the following symbol, printed on the body of your device.
Non-washable devices
To check if your device is non-washable look for the following symbol printed on it.
Washable devices
These type of washable devices have the following symbol printed on them.
If you are still unsure about the usage of your grooming device, then please consult your user manual for further details or contact us.