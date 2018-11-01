Philips Micro Juicer

Search terms

    The Philips innovative Micro Juicer uses patented Micro-Masticating technology to open up the cells of your fruits and vegetables and squeezes the maximum goodness out to get more vitamins, nutrients and fiber in every cup. The compact size means it can be left out on the counter top for everyday juicing and after juicing, all parts can be rinsed clean in 1 minute thanks to its no sieve design.

     

    Highlights

    Fruits and vegetables have many thousand of cells that contain juice, vitamins and other vital nutrients. Philips Innovative Micro-Masticating technology is designed to open up the cells to squeeze the maximum of your favorite ingredients and will help you get up to 90%* of your fruits into the glass and not as waste.

    With an easily detachable design and rimless parts, this juicer can be quickly cleaned using only tap water. Because there are no sharp edges, the fibers or particles of ingredients are rinsed away in seconds.

    Our unique no sieve design allows the juice to flow seamlessly to your glass going through a filter that removes any unwanted part from the juice and is so easy to clean that you don't need any brushes.

    Leaves and greens full of fibers are also great ingredients for healty juices and they can all be processed in this juicer. Wheatgrass, spinach and many others could be an important health addition to your daily juices with MicroMasticating technology. You can even add certain kinds of nuts for their oils and nutrients.

    The pre-clean function is a special program that squeezes the last drops of juice out of the juicer while cleaning the inside of your product at the same time. This will help you to get the most from your fruits and vegetables and avoid valuable juice going to waste in the cleaning process.

    The optimized design and 11 cm width allows you to keep the juicer always on your counter top, making it ready to juice at any time. It takes very little working space in storage as well as when in use because it is fully integrated, so you don't need any external compartments when juicing.

    * Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apples, blackberry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate

    How does the Micro Juicer work?

     
    3 Steps to goodness
     
    1. It shreds
    2. It squeezes
    3. It micro squeezes, releasing even more healthy nutrients

    Philips Micro juicer product overview
    HR1895

    HR1897

    Color

    Black

    Metallic grey

    Body material

    Plastic

    Spray paint

    Clamp and spout material

    Metal

    Metal

    Front cap material

    Plastic

    Metal

    Drip stop

    Yes

    Yes

    Filter

    1

    2 (2nd filter for pulp control)

    Jug

    Plastic

    Plastic

    Recipe booklet

    20 recipes

    40 recipes

    LED feedback

    No

    Yes

    Power

    200W

    200W

    Recipe book

    Micro juicer recipes
     

    Accompanying the machine there is a colorful recipe book which provides ingredient lists and instructions on how to create delicious, healthy juices with the Juicer.

    Download the recipe book (5.74MB)

    Micro juicer recipes

    Red Sensation

    Red sensation RAW image

    1/4

    watermelon

    1 handful

    strawberries

    1/2

    pineapple

    1-inch piece

    lime

    Health benefit
    Red Sensation is high in Vitamin C. Vitamin C contributes to the production of cells from oxidative stress.

    Green Booster

    Green booster last image

    1/2

    bunch parsley

    1 cup

    spinach

    1/2

    lemon

    2

    pears

    1

    large stalk celery

    Health benefit
    Green Booster is high in Vitamin K. Vitamin K contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.

    Deep Red Flamingo

    Deep red flamingo last image

    1

    orange

    2

    kale leaves

    2

    apples

    1

    carrot

    1

    beet root

    3/8 in / 1cm

    fresh ginger

    Health benefit
    Deep Red Flamingo is high in Vitamin C and a source of Vitamin A. Vitamin C and A support a normal function of the immune system.

    Summer Sun

    Summer sun cut, image

    4

    pears

    4

    mandarins

    1

    lemon

    Health benefit
    Summer Sun is a source of Vitamin C. Vitamin C supports the normal psychological function.

