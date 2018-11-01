Search terms
Philips Micro Juicer
Unleash all the goodness
in your glass
The Philips innovative Micro Juicer uses patented Micro-Masticating technology to open up the cells of your fruits and vegetables and squeezes the maximum goodness out to get more vitamins, nutrients and fiber in every cup. The compact size means it can be left out on the counter top for everyday juicing and after juicing, all parts can be rinsed clean in 1 minute thanks to its no sieve design.
* Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apples, blackberry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate
Accompanying the machine there is a colorful recipe book which provides ingredient lists and instructions on how to create delicious, healthy juices with the Juicer.
Health benefit
Red Sensation is high in Vitamin C. Vitamin C contributes to the production of cells from oxidative stress.
Health benefit
Green Booster is high in Vitamin K. Vitamin K contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.
Health benefit
Deep Red Flamingo is high in Vitamin C and a source of Vitamin A. Vitamin C and A support a normal function of the immune system.
Health benefit
Summer Sun is a source of Vitamin C. Vitamin C supports the normal psychological function.
