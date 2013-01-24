10 tips for safe bottle feeding

- Place the nipple in boiling water for 5 minutes before you use it for the first time to ensure hygiene.
- Clean and sterilize all feeding parts before each use.
- Don’t use abrasive cleaning agents or anti-bacterial cleaners with bottles and nipples.
- Wash your hands thoroughly and ensure surfaces are clean before handling sterilized components.
- Don’t warm milk in a microwave as this may cause uneven heating and could scald your baby. Instead, use a bottle warmer or place the bottle in a in a bowl of warm water until it reaches body temperature.
- Always check the milk temperature on your wrist before feeding.
- Don’t heat milk more than once.
- Make sure that the bottle isn’t over-tightened.
- To inspect the nipple, pull it in each direction.
- Throw away bottle and nipples at the first sight of damage, weakness or scratching.
Replace bottle nipples and cup spouts after three months.