10 tips for safe bottle feeding

Place the nipple in boiling water for 5 minutes before you use it for the first time to ensure hygiene.

Clean and sterilize all feeding parts before each use.

Don’t use abrasive cleaning agents or anti-bacterial cleaners with bottles and nipples.

Wash your hands thoroughly and ensure surfaces are clean before handling sterilized components.

Don’t warm milk in a microwave as this may cause uneven heating and could scald your baby. Instead, use a bottle warmer or place the bottle in a in a bowl of warm water until it reaches body temperature.

Always check the milk temperature on your wrist before feeding.

Don’t heat milk more than once.

Make sure that the bottle isn’t over-tightened.

To inspect the nipple, pull it in each direction.