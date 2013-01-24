Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Sensitive shave

    Find the best electric shaver for sensitive skin

    Philips shaver S9000 Prestige

    Ultimate closeness & comfort

    Series 9000
    Series 9000
    Philips shaver Series 7000

    Sensitive skin

    Series 7000
    Series 7000
    Philips shaver Series 9000

    Classic, effective shave

    Series 5000
    Series 9000

    Electric shaver for a sensitive shave 

    Comfort rings icon
    Comfort rings
    5-direction shaver heads icon
    DynamicFlex Technology
    GentlePrecision Blade icon
    Aquatec Wet & Dry. Opt
    Take the edge off shaving. Specially designed to be comfortable on sensitive skin, the Philips shaver series 7000 features comfort rings with a unique microbead coating which enables the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face.
    Suggested retail price: $169.95
    S7370/84 image

    Electric shaver for a sensitive shave

    Comfort rings
    Comfort rings icon

    It's all about your comfort


    Comfort Rings  

    The Shaver Series 7000 has Comfort Rings with a special anti-friction coating. The rings contain thousands of powder-like beads, giving it a smooth surface so it can effortlessly glide over the skin. Shaving is made more comfortable and effective for sensitive skin.

     

    GentlePrecisionPRO Blades

    Our upgraded GentlePrecisionPRO blades gently guide hairs for a close sensitive shave, with extra comfort on 1-3 day stubble.
    5-directional DynamicFlex heads
    5-directional DynamicFlex heads icon

    Effortlessly flexible


    DynamicFlex Technology

    DynamicFlex heads effortlessly move in 5 directions to easily follow every curve of your face and neck. This improved contouring helps catch every hair, even in hard-to-reach areas.
    GentlePrecision Blade System
    GentlePrecision Blade System icon

    Shave wet or dry


    Aquatec Wet and Dry

    With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    What's in the box?

      SmartClen System PLUS
        SmartClean System: At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.
      Precision trimmer
        SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
      Travel pouch
        Travel pouch: The shaver's premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go. 
      Suggested retail price: $169.95
      Philips – the world's number one electric shaving brand*

      * Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
      Compare shaver S7500 with our other great shavers

      Shaver 7500

      Shaver S7000

      Shaver 7500

      Philips shop price
      $169.95*
      Smooth skin, sensitive shave
      Compare features
      Shaver S9000 Prestige

      Shaver S9000 Prestige

      Shaver S9000 Prestige

      Philips shop price
      $299.99*
      Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Comfort rings for less friction
      • Uniquely designed shaving system cuts hairs up to 30% closer

      Cutting system
      • 72 rotating blades
      • 5 directions shaver head movement
      • 2 speed settings
      • 72 rotating blades
      • 8 directions shaver head movement
      • 3 speed setting

      Ease of use
      • Aquatec: Use wet & dry
      • LED Display
      • Aquatec: Use wet & dry
      • Digital Display
      • Personal comfort settings

      Battery
      • 50 min run time
      • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
      • 60 min run time
      • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave

      Included accessories
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Travel pouch
      • SmartClean System: docking station while charging, cleans lubricates and dries
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Premium pouch
      Looking for another shaver?

      S9000 series
      Series 9000
      $160 - $200
      S7000 series
      Series 7000
      $120 - $180
      S5000 series
      Series 5000
      $70 - $90
      All other shavers

      Shaver Series 7000 accessories

      Explore our other male grooming products

      Trim

      OneBlade

      Hair

      Body

