    Introducing Somneo Sleep & Wake-up Light

    Personalize your sleep experience, wake up refreshed

    Meet the latest addition to our full range of Sleep & Wake-up Lights

     

    Somneo Sleep & Wake-up Light

    Simulate natural sunrise and sunset
    Personalized light and sound settings
    AmbiTrack environmental sensor/tracking
    RelaxBreathe guided breathing program
    PowerWake extra-loud alarm options
    The Sleep & Wake-up light designed to help you manage your sleeping experience and get the most out of your bedroom environment.

     

    *J.L. Anderson et al. Acta Psychiatr Scand 2009 120, p.203; W.B. Duijzer, Y. Meesters (SLTBR 2011, p.33)
    #1 circle with Somneo product
    Philips full line of Wake-Up Lights

    See how a Sleep & Wake-up Light can help keep you feeling rested, renewed and ready to go.

    The power of the sun in your bedroom

    Over 2 million sold worldwide
    Our sleep and wake-up lights can help you fall asleep relaxed, by sing light to help you wind-down from the day and by stimulating the light shades of a setting sun. Waking up is gradual and natural, with light slowing increasing over time until it reaches the full brightness level you’ve chosen, so your body and adjust and eventually become fully awake.
    Light gradually increases from soft dawn reds through warm orange to bright yellow light 30 minutes before your set alarm time.
    HF3650 BrightEyes 3Q Context LineUp
    92 percent
    of users say that Wake-up Light wakes them up pleasantly*
    88 percent
    of users say that Wake-up Light is a better way to wake up than how they did before*
    92 percent
    of Philips Wake-up Light users find it easier to get out of bed**

    *(Blauw Research 2008, N=477 users)

    **(Metrixlab 2011, N=209 users

    Sleeping, waking and living with light

    • Light up your life

      Light and your body and mind

      Light up your life

      Feeling rested and renewed in the morning has a lot to do with how you sleep and how you wake up. Understand the impact light has on your body, mood and energy, so you can perform at your best.

    • Recharge at night to run all day

      Day and night with light

      Recharge at night to run all day

      Winding down from the day can be tough, and if a good night’s sleep is out of reach it can create a domino effect. Break the cycle and start a positive routine of good sleeping, waking and living.

    • 125 years of lighting innovation

      The technology behind the light

      125 years of lighting innovation

      More than 100 years of experience in lighting is behind our Wake-up and Energy Lights. See how we are applying lighting technology to bring the sun to your bedroom.

