Everyone’s heard this question from their dentist at some point: ‘do you floss’? Ideally, your answer will be ‘yes’. It’s even better to confidently say that you’re flossing correctly which means you’re efficiently removing all plaque from your teeth.
Why you should floss
Flossing just once a day can have a big impact on your overall oral health. It removes plaque build-up and bacteria, getting into the spaces toothbrushes can’t reach – or where food is tightly lodged. It’s also crucial for keeping your gums healthy, which makes flossing an essential part of your daily routine.
The ins and outs on flossing
Floss is designed to get into the space your toothbrush just can’t quite get to, right between your teeth. This keeps them free of bacteria and plaque, which minimises your risk of oral health problems like plaque or bad breath. String floss is a great way to mechanically remove leftover food from between your teeth, and done every day it’s sure to keep your mouth very healthy indeed.
The next level: Philips AirFloss
If you don’t like the idea of putting floss between your teeth, try using Philips AirFloss. It’s a specially designed treatment that allows you to clean in between your teeth using bursts of air and water. It’s safe, gentle and lets you floss the entire mouth in just 60 seconds.