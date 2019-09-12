Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    philips sonicare airfloss masthead up

    The easier way to clean between your teeth¹

    The power of Philips Sonicare AirFloss water flosser

    Click  for more
    An easier way to remove plaque between your teeth Icon
    The easier way to remove plaque between your teeth¹ⓘ►

    The easier way to remove plaque between your teeth¹

     

    Flossing is something we all plan to do, but often don't. The good news is there's a simpler and quicker alternative – a water flosser. The AirFloss uses bursts of air and water to clean between your teeth, without the hassle of regular floss.

    A clean that's as effective as string floss Icon
    Your 60 second in-mouth cleaning routine²

    Your 60 second in-mouth cleaning routine²

     

    The best shortcuts are the ones that save you time and don't compromise on quality. Airfloss takes just 60 seconds or less to remove plaque and improve gum health². Win-win.

    Improves gum healthin 2 weeks Icon
    Improves gum health in 2 weeks²

    Improves gum health in 2 weeks²

     

    Great gum health is about more than just brushing. AirFloss removes 99.9% of plaque³ and is proven to improve the gum health of 97% of users². Water flossers like the Airfloss are also gentler on your gums than string floss⁴

    Floss with exceptional power

    AirFloss Ultra

    AirFloss Ultra

    • Fill with water or mouth wash
    • Aim nozzle between teeth
    • Blast away plaque in just 60 seconds
    • Boost your clean with 3 settings
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $89.99
    Learn more

    Floss with power

    background transparent

    AirFloss

    • Fill with water or mouth wash
    • Aim nozzle between teeth
    • Blast away plaque in just 60 seconds
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $49.95
    Learn more
    The hype about AirFloss

    Percent 96
    of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week⁴
    Percent 95
    of inconsistent flossers who tried Airfloss said it was easy to use⁴
    Percent 89
    said it was easier to use than string floss⁴
    Percent 82
    said it was easier to use than Waterpik Aquarius⁴
    Let us make flossing even easier

    Don’t stop at Airfloss 

    Do more for your oral health with our value bundles, or use our fill & charge station to make flossing even easier.  
    Explore full range
    video thumnail image - click to play video

    How our Airfloss water flosser works

    Find out more about what gives our water flosser its exceptional cleaning power.

    Our five-step routine for a healthy smile

    Philips Sonicare Airfloss Icon

    Philips Sonicare Airfloss


    There's an easier way to clean between your teeth with Philips Sonicare AirFloss. Unlike regular string floss, Philips Sonicare AirFloss lets you clean between your teeth without the arm workout. It's the oral health shortcut that doesn't compromise on quality. Simply fill the power flosser with water or mouth wash, aim the nozzle at your gum line and blast away plaque in just 30 seconds. Here's to healthier gums.

    * Suggested retail price

     

    1 Was reported easier to use than string floss by 89% of users/patients surveyed in the US
    2 When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis
    3 From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
    4 Survey of U.S. patients

    Back to top

