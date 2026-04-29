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Brilliance LED monitor

Discontinued

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BrillianceLED monitor

248C3LHSB/00

Brilliance LED monitor

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

SmartControl Software for Windows - English

  • version: V7.0.0
  • ZIP file, 136.6 MB
  • 5 February 2026

Manuals & Documentation

Localized Commercial Leaflet

  • PDF file, 960 kB
  • 25 March 2024

User Manual

  • PDF file, 3 MB
  • 13 June 2023

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