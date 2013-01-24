Home
    CD Soundmachine

    AZ328/37
    • Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go
      CD Soundmachine

      AZ328/37
      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

      CD Soundmachine

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      CD Soundmachine

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

        Enjoy music wherever you go

        • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
        • Tape
        • 2W
        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        20-track CD programmable

        The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio playback

          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • USB flash drive
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • previous/next
          • program play
          • shuffle
          • play/pause
          • repeat
          • stop
          Number of decks
          1
          Cassette deck technology
          mechanical

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM

        • Sound

          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Sound system
          stereo
          Output power
          2 x 1 W RMS
          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Loader type
          top
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6
          Power supply
          220 - 240  V

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          power cord
          Others
          Quick start guide
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Weight
          2  kg
          Gross weight
          2.4  kg
          Main unit depth
          240  mm
          Main unit height
          132  mm
          Main unit width
          299  mm
          Packaging height
          275  mm
          Packaging width
          326  mm
          Packaging depth
          158  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

