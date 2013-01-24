Home
      CD Soundmachine

AZ330T/37

Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

Enjoy powerful sound from multiple sources. Bluetooth wireless streaming, USB playback, even multi-type CD support, all in one compact and portable device.

      Enjoy powerful sound from multiple sources. Bluetooth wireless streaming, USB playback, even multi-type CD support, all in one compact and portable device. See all benefits

      Enjoy powerful sound from multiple sources. Bluetooth wireless streaming, USB playback, even multi-type CD support, all in one compact and portable device. See all benefits

      Enjoy powerful sound from multiple sources. Bluetooth wireless streaming, USB playback, even multi-type CD support, all in one compact and portable device. See all benefits

        Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

        • Bluetooth
        • USB Direct
        • 4W
        Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

        Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        4W RMS total output power

        4W RMS total output power

        This system has 4W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        20-track CD programmable

        The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP

        • Audio Playback

          Bluetooth mode
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Program Play
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • MP3-CD
          Programmable Tracks
          20
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          4W

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LCD display
          Display Digits
          3
          Loader type
          top

        • Power

          Mains power
          100V to 240V, AC
          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          power cord
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet
          Others
          User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          1.4  kg
          Gross weight
          1.8  kg
          Main unit depth
          240  mm
          Main unit height
          134  mm
          Main unit width
          300  mm
          Packaging depth
          156  mm
          Packaging height
          272  mm
          Packaging width
          320  mm

