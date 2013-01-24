Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LED Display

    BDL5530EL/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enthrall your audience Enthrall your audience Enthrall your audience
      -{discount-value}

      LED Display

      BDL5530EL/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enthrall your audience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      LED Display

      Enthrall your audience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Enthrall your audience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      LED Display

      Enthrall your audience

      Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all led

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LED Display

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enthrall your audience

        with the narrow bezel, full HD LED display

        • 140 cm (55")
        • edge LED
        • Full HD
        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Edge LED Backlight

        Experience an even dispersion of light with cutting edge LED technology. White LED's (light emitting diodes) are positioned around the rim of the panel to give a more even spread of light. This results in even lower power consumption, less heat to dissipate, and a true, uniform color range.

        120 Hz Panel

        Enjoy stunningly clear video images thanks to the 120 Hz panel. Even fast moving action scenes can be seen with no blur, enhancing your viewing experience.

        Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

        Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

        Advanced anti image sticking function

        Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

        Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

        The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

        Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

        This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

        Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

        Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

        Temperature sensor measures the health condition

        This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

        Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

        The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

        VGA Loopthrough

        Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to installl as they are captivating to your audience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.6  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.6  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          4000:1
          Response time (typical)
          6.5  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.21 x 0.63 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billlion
          Display technology
          120 Hz Panel
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

        • Connectivity

          PC
          • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
          • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
          • DVI-D x1
          • RS232 D-Sub9
          • RS232 D-sub9 output
          • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
          AV input
          • HDMI x1
          • Audio (L/R) x2
          • Composite (BNC) x1
          • S-video x1
          Other connections
          Component RCA x1

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Portrait
          • Landscape
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 5 x 5
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • VGA
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Ease of installation
          • AC Out
          • Carrying Handles
          • Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          • Ambient light sensor
          • Smart Power
          Safety control functions
          • Heat Control
          • Temperature Sensor
          Packaging
          Reusable box
          Network controllable
          RS232

        • Dimensions

          Bezel thickness
          24.6mm / 0.95"
          Set Width
          1259.8  mm
          Set Height
          732.1  mm
          Set Depth
          59  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          49.6  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          28.8  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.2  inch
          VESA Mount
          200 x 400 mm

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 - 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          5 - 90  %
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          123W
          Standby power consumption
          <1W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 12W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • VGA cable
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          Europe/North America: 3 years
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          • UL/cUL

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            Back to top