    Multi-Touch Display

    BDL8470QT/00
      Multi-Touch Display

      BDL8470QT/00
      Discover a new level of multi touch

      Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

        Discover a new level of multi touch

        with this UltraHD display

        • 84"
        • Edge LED Backlight
        • Ultra HD
        Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

        Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

        A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction. The Multi-Touch displays are enabled with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

        Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

        Play content from 4 separate inputs with QuadViewer

        Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen. QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments, and meeting rooms.

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

        See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

        Optical IR Touch

        With an invisible infrared grid on the top of the screen, you can enjoy amazing accuracy and fast response times, even when touched by a finger, glove or stylus. And no "ghost points".

        Compatible with all leading operating systems

        Our touch displays are software independent and supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          84  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          213.5  cm
          Panel technology
          IPS
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1400:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Surface treatment
          Anti-Glare coating
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          12  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.4845 x 0.4845 mm
          Display colors
          1073 M
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Infrared touch
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Touch points
          10 simultaneous touch points

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • DVI-D
          • HDMI (x3)
          • Component (BNC)
          • Composite (BNC)
          Video output
          DisplayPort
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          • 3.5mm jack
          • External speaker connector
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • USB
          • OPS

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1926.0  mm
          Set Height
          1112.0  mm
          Set Depth
          94.9  mm
          Bezel width
          30.6mm
          VESA Mount
          600 x 500 mm, M8
          Product weight
          98.3  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          216 lb  lb

        • Convenience

          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • HDMI (One Wire)
          • LAN (RJ45)
          Signal loop through
          • RS232
          • DisplayPort
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Placement
          Landscape

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Consumption (Typical)
          400  W
          Mains power
          90 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          • HDMI cable
          • USB cable

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          • UL/cUL
          • C-Tick
          • GOST
          • FCC, Class A

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        • USB cable

