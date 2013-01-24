Home
    Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer 3000

    Beard & stubble trimmer, Series 3000

    BT3210/41
    Overall Rating / 5
    • DualCut blades DualCut blades DualCut blades
      DualCut blades

      The Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper 3000 features DualCut blades, for a fast and even trim, even on thick, dense beards and on hair. Spin the zoom wheel to lock in 10 adjustable length settings at 3/64 inch (1mm) increments. Powered by a Lithium Ion battery for 90 minutes of cordless use and easy trimming. See all benefits

      DualCut blades

      The Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper 3000 features DualCut blades, for a fast and even trim, even on thick, dense beards and on hair. Spin the zoom wheel to lock in 10 adjustable length settings at 3/64 inch (1mm) increments. Powered by a Lithium Ion battery for 90 minutes of cordless use and easy trimming. See all benefits

        DualCut blades

        For a fast and even trim

        • DualCut blades
        • 10 adjustable length settings
        • 90 min cordless use/8h charge
        • Lift&Trim system
        DualCut blades for a fast and even trim

        DualCut blades for a fast and even trim

        2x more steel blades, for a fast and even trim. Blades are self-sharpening, for durable performance.

        10 adjustable length settings lock in 3/64" (1mm) increments

        10 adjustable length settings lock in 3/64" (1mm) increments

        Spin the zoom wheel to lock in length settings at 3/64" (1mm) increments.

        Lithium Ion battery, for up to 90 minutes of cordless use

        Lithium Ion battery, for up to 90 minutes of cordless use

        Powered by a Lithium Ion battery, for up to 90 minutes of cordless use with an 8-hour charge.

        Lift&Trim comb captures more low-lying hairs with every pass

        Lift&Trim comb captures more low-lying hairs with every pass

        Trim your stubble beard and hair with our new Lift&Trim system: the comb lifts and captures more flat-lying hairs with every pass for an even trim.

        Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

        Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

        The device features lights which indicate when the battery is low, empty, full or charging. This ensures you don't run out of a charge mid-trim.

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Blades have rounded tips, for smooth contact with skin. This helps prevent scratching and irritation.

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year warranty: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Travel and storage pouch

        Travel and storage pouch

        The travel pouch protects your product during traveling and storage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          By 1mm (3/64")
          Range of length settings
          0.5 up to 10 mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          DualCut blades
          Yes
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          10 integrated length settings

        • Accessories

          Comb
          Lift & Trim system
          Pouch
          Storage pouch
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Power

          Run time
          90 minutes
          Charging
          8 hours full charge
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Battery empty indicator
          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments
          Operation
          Cordless use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

