Dual-sided reversible trimmer for ultimate versatility

The dual-sided reversible trimmer gives you the versatility to create your unique look. On one side, the 1 17/64" (32mm) high-performance trimmer cuts very close while protecting your skin. On the other side, the 5/8" (15mm) precision trimmer creates a detailed look, even in those hard-to-reach areas like under the nose and around the mouth. The trimmer's small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for accurate fine lines and details.