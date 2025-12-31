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2 year warranty
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Coffee
All series
Classic milk frother
Discontinued
CP0329/01
Where can I find my model number?
HD8911/48
HD8645/47
Stainless steel
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
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