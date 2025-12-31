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  • Stainless steel pannarello cover
  • Stainless steel pannarello cover

Discontinued

Classic milk frother

CP0329/01

Stainless steel pannarello cover
Replaceable part of the pannarello
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Compatible products
Incanto

Incanto
Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8911/48

Xsmall

Xsmall
Vapore Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8645/47

Please check specifications for compatible product

Stainless steel pannarello cover

  • Stainless steel

Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

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