Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Classic milk frother

    CP0329
    • Stainless steel pannarello cover Stainless steel pannarello cover Stainless steel pannarello cover
      -{discount-value}

      Classic milk frother

      CP0329

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Easy renew your product with original Philips parts
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Classic milk frother

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Easy renew your product with original Philips parts
      See all benefits

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Easy renew your product with original Philips parts
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Classic milk frother

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Easy renew your product with original Philips parts
      See all benefits

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Classic milk frother

      Classic milk frother

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Look on the manual

        Stainless steel pannarello cover

        Replaceable part of the pannarello

        Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Suitable for:

          GranGaggia
          All models
          Poemia
          All models

        • Replaceable part

          Fits Coffee Product
          • HD8525/01
          • HD8525/09
          • HD8743/11
          • HD8743/12
          • HD8743/19
          • HD8743/31
          • HD8751/11
          • HD8752/84
          • HD8752/99
          • HD8762/01
          • HD8762/19
          • HD8768/01
          • HD8768/08
          • HD8768/09
          • HD8769/01
          • HD8769/09
          • HD8769/11
          • HD8769/19
          • HD8770/01
          • HD8770/02
          • HD8770/10
          • HD8780/01
          • HD8824/01
          • HD8824/09
          • HD8825/09
          • HD8836/18
          • HD8844/01
          • HD8844/09
          • HD8861/11
          • HD8888/19
          • HD8900/11

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.
            Find out more
            Back to top

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.