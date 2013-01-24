Home
    Car coaxial speaker

    CSP6911/00
      Car coaxial speaker

      CSP6911/00

      with 3-way stereo for vivid sound

      • 50W RMS power handling
      • Oval polypropylene cone enriched, deep bass boost
      • Soft PEI dome tweeter for warm and textured tones
      • Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance
      • Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response
        Your mobile music theater

        Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP6911. These 16x24cm 3-way speakers have peak power at 300W, and feature an oval polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details and deep bass.
        Soft PEI dome tweeter for warm and textured tones

        Soft PEI dome tweeter for warm and textured tones

        PEI (Polyetherimide) is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high tensile strength, high stability and tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These PEI domes can capture even the highest musical notes to make your music textured with warm, full-range treble. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.

        Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

        Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

        Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.

        Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

        Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

        Highly responsive butyl rubber connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the stiff yet elastic butyl rubber surround assembly keeps the cone in position, protecting it from strong upward or downward force that may occur when the signal is strong. By doing so, the woofer can withstand the surge of powerful beats and deliver a smooth bass response with a minimum of distortion even from a small speaker.

        Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

        Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

        The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.

        Oval polypropylene cone enriched, deep bass boost

        Oval polypropylene cone enriched, deep bass boost

        Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions

        Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.

        Fits perfectly in all 16x24cm speaker openings

        Fits perfectly in all 16x24cm speaker openings.

        Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

        Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.

        Sturdy polypropylene cone for all-weather performance

        Polypropylene is great material for speaker cone diaphragms due to its all-weather performance. When the weather is wet, the weight of the cone can increase; reducing its sensitivity. When the weather is hot, the cone (or only part of it) can expand and become larger. In both cases, the sound can become distorted. No matter what the weather, the sturdy polypropylene cones are not affected by these issues and they produce a clear, vivid sound every time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          50W
          Peak Music Power
          300W
          Frequency response
          28-32k  Hz
          Impedance
          4 Ohms

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker type
          Coaxial speaker
          Number of ways
          3-way
          Speaker size
          16x24cm (6x9")
          Number of Loudspeakers
          2

        • Woofer

          Diaphragm
          Cone
          Diaphragm material
          Polypropylene
          Surround
          Rubber
          Voice coil
          Single
          Voice coil material
          Copper
          Magnet
          Ferrite
          Damper
          Conex

        • Mid-range

          Size
          54 mm (2-1/8")
          Diaphragm
          Cone
          Diaphragm material
          Paper
          Magnet
          Neodynium

        • Tweeter

          Size
          15mm (3/5" )
          Diaphragm
          Dome
          Diaphragm material
          PEI
          Magnet
          Neodynium

        • Accessories

          Speaker grille
          With metal net
          Quick start guide
          English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian
          Cables
          Speaker wires

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          192  mm
          Product height
          104  mm
          Product width
          263  mm
          Mounting depth
          77.5 mm
          Tweeter protrusion
          17 mm

