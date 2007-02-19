Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Free your portable music
Free your portable music and play it loud and clear on selected Philips Wireless Music System. This 2-in-1 dock is compatible with iPod and Philips GoGear.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Free your portable music
Free your portable music and play it loud and clear on selected Philips Wireless Music System. This 2-in-1 dock is compatible with iPod and Philips GoGear.
Docking cradle
Total:
recurring payment
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.