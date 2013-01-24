Home
      Obsessed with sound

      Micro Hi-Fi System

DCM278/37

        Obsessed with sound

        Relax with great music

        • dock for iPhone/iPod
        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        10W RMS total output power

        10W RMS total output power

        This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

        Wall-mountable option for flexible placement

        The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

        Motorized sliding front door adding style and elegance

        A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          • digital sound control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Volume control
          up/down
          Output power
          2 x 5 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker drivers
          4" woofer
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Others
          ID3-tag support
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • program play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop
          Docking playback modes
          • fast forward and backward
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM stereo
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5mm)
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          • USB alarm
          • iPod alarm
          Loader type
          • front
          • motorised
          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          Charging device
          • iPhone
          • iPod
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          MP3 Link cable
          Remote control
          Yes
          Others
          Quick start guide
          User Manual
          • English
          • French
          • Spanish

        • Dimensions

          Main unit depth
          102  mm
          Main unit height
          238  mm
          Main unit width
          542  mm
          Packaging depth
          159  mm
          Packaging height
          310  mm
          Packaging width
          614  mm

        • Green

          Eco Power standby
          1  W

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS

