    Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable
      Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable

      Premium cable at a 6ft length for added flexibility while charging iPhone and iPad

      Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable

      Premium cable at a 6ft length for added flexibility while charging iPhone and iPad

      Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable

      Premium cable at a 6ft length for added flexibility while charging iPhone and iPad

        Premium braided USB-A to Lightning cable

        2 meter / 6ft long flexibility

        A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable

        A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable

        Extra long cable for easy access and convenience

        Sometimes a longer cable is just what you need for better access and added convenience

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          iPhone, iPad, iPod
          Made For: iPhone, iPad, iPod

        • Cable specs

          Length
          6 ft
          Length
          2  m
          Max charging rate
          15  W
          Data transfer rate
          480 Mbps
          USB version
          2.0

        • Packaging dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.049  kg
          Nett weight
          0.032  kg
          Tare weight
          0.017  kg
          Gross weight
          0.108  lb
          Nett weight
          0.071  lb
          Tare weight
          0.037  lb
          EAN
          48 95229 10383 2

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          34.5  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          15.7  inch
          Width
          13.6  inch
          Height
          9.1  inch
          Gross weight
          4.914  kg
          Nett weight
          1.152  kg
          Tare weight
          3.762  kg
          Gross weight
          10.833  lb
          Nett weight
          2.540  lb
          Tare weight
          8.294  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10383 9

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          20.5  cm
          Length
          7.5  inch
          Width
          4.3  inch
          Height
          8.1  inch
          Gross weight
          0.694  kg
          Nett weight
          0.192  kg
          Tare weight
          0.502  kg
          Gross weight
          1.530  lb
          Nett weight
          0.423  lb
          Tare weight
          1.107  lb
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10383 6

