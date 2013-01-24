Home
    Power station

    DLP8088NC/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Power station for camping and more Power station for camping and more Power station for camping and more
      -{discount-value}

      Power station

      DLP8088NC/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Power station for camping and more

      128000mAh powerful power station for all your devices. Ideal for camping

      Power station

      Power station for camping and more

      128000mAh powerful power station for all your devices. Ideal for camping

      Power station for camping and more

      128000mAh powerful power station for all your devices. Ideal for camping

      Power station

      Power station for camping and more

      128000mAh powerful power station for all your devices. Ideal for camping

        Power station

        Power station for camping and more

        Max 11 devices

        Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

        Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

        Qi wireless technology

        The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

        USB-C port with Power Delivery support

        USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cables
          Charging cable

        • Compatibility

          Works with the following
          USB charged devices

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10730 1
          Number of consumer packagings
          2

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 10730 4

        • Power

          Battery Capacity
          128000mAh
          Battery type
          Lithium-Ion
          Output
          460.8Wh
          2 USB-C with PD (each suport max. 60W) 4 USB-A with (2 ports support QC 3.0) 2 AC (220V/50Hz) 2 qi (each max. 10W) 1 Car DC outlet max. 96W @ 12V/8A
          Power input
          AC and DC power
          AC 220V/50Hz around 6 hr DC 12V Car power outlet around 10 hour

