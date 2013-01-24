Home
    Slim and powerful power bank
      Big 10000mAh capacity with LED battery level display. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices. See all benefits

      Big 10000mAh capacity with LED battery level display. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices. See all benefits

      Big 10000mAh capacity with LED battery level display. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices. See all benefits

      Big 10000mAh capacity with LED battery level display. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices. See all benefits

        Slim and powerful power bank

        With build-iin Type C cable.

        • 10,000 mAh
        • Pink
        • USB A and Type-C charging port

        LED power-indicator light

        The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

        Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

        Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

        Works with USB-based devices

        The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

        Fast charging: delivers more power for a faster charge

        Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10399 7

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10399 0

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 10399 3

        • Accessories

          Cables
          Charging cable Type C

        • Compatibility

          Works with the following
          USB charged devices

        • Power

          Battery Capacity
          10000mAh

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          2.6  cm
          Width
          8.9  cm
          Depth
          8.9  cm
          Height
          1.0  inch
          Width
          3.5  inch
          Depth
          3.5  inch

