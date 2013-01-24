Home
    docking speaker

    DS1110/37
    Fill your bedroom with music and style
      Fill your bedroom with music and style

      Delivering surprisingly full and rich sound, this compact docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device via USB.

        Fill your bedroom with music and style

        Obsessed with sound

        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          Compatibility
          iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          DockStudio
          Free download from App store
          Yes
          Playback
          • Album/track navigation
          • Playback controls
          Clock
          • Digital display
          • Analog display
          Alarm
          • Multiple alarms
          • Wake up to music
          • Wake up to nature sounds
          • Wake up to photo
          • Sleep timer

        • Charging

          USB devices
          5V

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          Charging iPhone

        • Convenience

          Clock/Version
          Digital

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          4W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Neodynium magnet system
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Master carton weight
          2.35  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          171 x 67 x 171 mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.03  kg
          Master carton dimensions
          204 x 196 x 273 mm
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Weight
          0.75  kg

