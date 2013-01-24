Search terms
Sound that fits your home
Go wireless with Bluetooth streaming and get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Connect and sync your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your computer via USB. Plug in for power, or use batteries. See all benefits
docking speaker with Bluetooth®
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
The smartly designed spring-loaded docking port of this Philips speaker effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.
Dock your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and the docking station looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking stations, this Fidelio docking station is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod, iPhone or iPad while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.
The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.
iPhone compatibility
iPod/iPhone/iPad App
iPod compatibility
iPad compatibility
iPod/iPhone App
Audio Playback
Sound
Connectivity
Loudspeakers
Power
Dimensions
Accessories