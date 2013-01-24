Home
    DS7650/37
      DS7650/37
      Tough enough to travel the world with you

      Compact and extremely portable, this speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPod/iPhone that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.

      Compact and extremely portable, this speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPod/iPhone that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you. See all benefits

        Tough enough to travel the world with you

        Obsessed with sound

        • for iPod/iPhone
        • Rechargeable battery
        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

        wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

        wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Crushproof and shockproof for safe transit

        This portable docking speaker is built for worry-free handling. Featuring state-of-the-art engineering, the docking station is innovatively constructed for the ultimate in shock-absorbency and structural rigidity. Built to withstand drops of up to two meters and the pressure of weights of up to 100 kg/220 pounds, the dock's unmatched ruggedness means you can truly bring it everywhere you go, knowing that it will emerge safely from transit.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          Compatibility
          iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          • DockStudio
          • Free download from App store
          Compatibility
          iPod Touch, iPhone iOS 4.3 or later
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          5-day weather forecast
          Yes
          Playback
          • Album/track navigation
          • Playback controls
          Sound settings
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic
          Clock
          • analog display
          • digital display
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          10W
          Sound System
          Stereo

        • Accessories

          Cables
          3.5mm AUX-in

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          • Battery
          Battery Type
          Built-in battery
          Operating time on battery
          8  hr

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          305 x 47 x 115 mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          151 x 80 x 396 mm
          Weight
          0.8  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.1  kg

