      Sound that fits your home

      Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Smart and chic, this speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and ensures convenience with a built-in rechargeable battery and wireless Bluetooth streaming.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $299.99
        Sound that fits your home

        Obsessed with sound

        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

        SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

        SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

        The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning looking speakers.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.

        Great look with or without iPod/iPhone docked

        Dock your iPod or iPhone, and the Fidelio docking speaker looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking products, this set is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.

        Optimal acoustic volume to match speakers’ requirements

        Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.

        Superb gaming sound effects via Bluetooth

        The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPad

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          Compatibility
          iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod touch
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          DockStudio
          Free download from App store
          Yes
          Playback
          • Album/track navigation
          • Playback controls
          Sound settings
          • 5 band equalizer
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic
          Clock
          • Analog display
          • Digital display
          Alarm
          • Multiple alarms
          • Sleep timer
          • Wake up to music
          • Wake up to nature sounds
          • Wake up to photo
          Battery status
          Speaker battery status

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
          Aux in
          Yes

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2x15 W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Loudspeaker types
          Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker Drivers
          2 x 3" full range woofers

        • Convenience

          Backlight
          Yes
          Remote Control
          Multi-functional

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          • Battery
          Battery Type
          Built-in battery
          Operating time on battery
          5  hr

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Remote Control
          • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
          • Warranty certificate
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Quick install guide
          • User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          139  mm
          Product height
          158  mm
          Product width
          421  mm
          Packaging Depth
          158  mm
          Packaging Height
          220  mm
          Packaging Width
          484  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Remote Control
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide
        • User Manual

