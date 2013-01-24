Home
    HH1600/03
      Put your sleep to work

      Feel more rested and refreshed. Increase your energy with better sleep at night. Based on proven sleep studies, this wearable is effective and easy to use. Designed for people who consistently get less than 6 hours of sleep.

      Put your sleep to work

      Feel more rested and refreshed. Increase your energy with better sleep at night. Based on proven sleep studies, this wearable is effective and easy to use. Designed for people who consistently get less than 6 hours of sleep. See all benefits

      Put your sleep to work

      Feel more rested and refreshed. Increase your energy with better sleep at night. Based on proven sleep studies, this wearable is effective and easy to use. Designed for people who consistently get less than 6 hours of sleep. See all benefits

      Put your sleep to work

      Feel more rested and refreshed. Increase your energy with better sleep at night. Based on proven sleep studies, this wearable is effective and easy to use. Designed for people who consistently get less than 6 hours of sleep. See all benefits

        Put your sleep to work

        Improve quality of the deep sleep you already get

        • 90% of users would recommend
        • 30 day money back guarantee
        • Includes 30 sensors
        • Pairs with SleepMapper app
        Will SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband work for you?

        Will SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband work for you?

        SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband is for people who are between the ages of 18 and 50**, sleep less than 7 hours per night due to lifestyle, have no issues falling asleep or staying asleep, and sleep well when they are asleep.

        What does SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband not do?

        What does SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband not do?

        SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband does not help you fall asleep and stay asleep or prolong your deep sleep. The Deep Sleep Headband will not help with existing sleep conditions such as insomnia, restless legs or sleep apnea.

        Get started with 30 sensors (replenishments available)

        Get started with 30 sensors (replenishments available)

        SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband uses dual sensors for highly accurate tracking that is critical to the technology. An adhesive, disposable sensor is used due to the unique placement behind the ear. Each self-adhesive sensor lasts between 1 and 3 nights of use, depending on factors such as skin conditions and time between usages, when properly applied and stored. Experience the sleep sensing technology of SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband. The Deep Sleep Headband comes with 30 sensors, replenishments sold separately.

        Clinically proven to improve the quality of your sleep

        Clinically proven to improve the quality of your sleep

        SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband is clinically proven to help users improve their sleep quality, increase energy, boost alertness, and reduce daytime sleepiness. 70% of users reported feeling less tired during the day.*

        Track your sleep improvement with SleepMapper

        Track your sleep improvement with SleepMapper

        The SleepMapper mobile app tracks your sleep patterns over time, measures key metrics and shows the slow wave boost you get from SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband each night. Sync the app to your headband each morning to see the enhancement given each night. Please consult the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to check the compatibility of your operating system before purchase.

        Adjustable sliders to help you find the most comfortable fit

        Adjustable sliders to help you find the most comfortable fit

        Approximately 70% of users choose size Medium headband, while 30% choose a Large headband. Size Medium headband fits a head circumference of 21-23.5 inches (54-60cm). Size Large headband fits a head circumference of 23.5-26 inches (60-66cm).

        Money back guarantee

        The Philips Store offers a 30 day hassle-free return policy.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          120V AC
          Warranty
          2 years

        • Package contents

          Include
          • SmartSleep headband
          • 90-days of SmartSleep Sensors
          • Charger
          • Quickstart Guide
          • User Manual

        • Material

          Made with
          SIlver
          Not made with
          DEHP or latex

            • *When used for 2 weeks in people who do not get enough sleep due to lifestyle
            • **Note: Sensing accuracy and product performance is lower in people over age 50 due to natural reduction in slow wave amplitude. Volume does not exceed 80dB. People with hearing impairment unable to hear 80dB will not benefit from SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband.
            • SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband is for people who rarely get 6 hours of sleep or people who consistently sleep 5 to 7 hours or do not get enough sleep due to lifestyle.
