    SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband

    30 Replacement Sensors

    HH1601/01
    Put your sleep to work
      SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband 30 Replacement Sensors

      Put your sleep to work

      Each self-adhesive SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband Sensor lasts up to 3-night's of use when properly applied and stored. A replacement pack of 30 sensors can last up to 90 uses. See all benefits

        Put your sleep to work

        Improve quality of the deep sleep you already get

        • 1-3 time use sensor
        • For placement behind the ear
        Get started with 30 sensors (replenishments available)

        SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband uses dual sensors for highly accurate tracking that is critical to the technology. An adhesive, disposable sensor is used due to the unique placement behind the ear. Each self-adhesive sensor lasts between 1 and 3 nights of use, depending on factors such as skin conditions and time between usages, when properly applied and stored. Experience the sleep sensing technology of SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband. The Deep Sleep Headband comes with 30 sensors, replenishments sold separately.

        Clinically proven to improve the quality of your sleep

        SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband is clinically proven to help users improve their sleep quality, increase energy, boost alertness, and reduce daytime sleepiness. 70% of users reported feeling less tired during the day.*

        Money back guarantee

        The Philips Store offers a 30 day hassle-free return policy. If you are not fully satisfied a Philips SmartSleep product within 30 days, you may contact 1-866-309-3263 for a full refund. https://philips.com/a-w/terms-of-use.html

        Technical Specifications

        • Package contents

          Include
          30 SleepSmart Sensors

            SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband is for people who rarely get 6 hours of sleep or people who consistently sleep 5 to 7 hours or do not get enough sleep due to lifestyle.
            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

