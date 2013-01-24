Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Put your sleep to work
With proper care and maintenance, the forehead sensor should not need to be regularly replaced during the expected life of the SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Put your sleep to work
With proper care and maintenance, the forehead sensor should not need to be regularly replaced during the expected life of the SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband.
Put your sleep to work
With proper care and maintenance, the forehead sensor should not need to be regularly replaced during the expected life of the SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Put your sleep to work
With proper care and maintenance, the forehead sensor should not need to be regularly replaced during the expected life of the SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband.