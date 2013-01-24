Home
    SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband

    Replacement Forehead Sensor

    HH1603/00
    Put your sleep to work
      SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband Replacement Forehead Sensor

HH1603/00

      HH1603/00
      Put your sleep to work

      With proper care and maintenance, the forehead sensor should not need to be regularly replaced during the expected life of the SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband.

      SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband Replacement Forehead Sensor

      Put your sleep to work

      Put your sleep to work

      SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband Replacement Forehead Sensor

      Put your sleep to work

        SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband

        SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband

        Replacement Forehead Sensor

        Put your sleep to work

        Improve quality of the deep sleep you already get

        Forehead sensor

        Forehead sensor

        The SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband has a frontal insert that contains the forehead reference sensor for measuring your sleep stages. The forehead sensor lasts up to 2 years.

        Clinically proven to improve the quality of your sleep

        Clinically proven to improve the quality of your sleep

        SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband is clinically proven to help users improve their sleep quality, increase energy, boost alertness, and reduce daytime sleepiness. 70% of users reported feeling less tired during the day.*

        Money back guarantee

        The Philips Store offers a 30 day hassle-free return policy. If you are not fully satisfied a Philips SmartSleep product within 30 days, you may contact 1-866-309-3263 for a full refund. https://philips.com/a-w/terms-of-use.html

        Technical Specifications

        • Package contents

          Include
          1 SmartSleep Forehead Sensor

        • Material

          Made with
          SIlver

            • SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband is for people who rarely get 6 hours of sleep or people who consistently sleep 5 to 7 hours or do not get enough sleep due to lifestyle.
