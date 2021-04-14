ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

  • Keep a clean shave
  • Keep a clean shave

Discontinued

jet Clean cleaning solution

HQ200/50

4.1
| (22) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Keep a clean shave
A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/50 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads.
See all benefits
Compatible products
arcitec

arcitec
Electric razor

1059X/20

For maximum performance

Keep a clean shave

  • Cleans and lubricates

  • Cool Breeze scent

Ensures maximum shaving performance

Jet Clean solution cleans and lubricates your shaving heads.

For a thorough clean

After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.

Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

22

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

2

14/04/2021

US

US

Easy to use great product

The Jet clean solution allows me to not by the more expensive refills for my razor.

Pros

Easy to use

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution

03/12/2015

US

US

Verified buyer

Does a good job!

This is a great product. It cleans good and also smells good. I think it also keeps the blades in good shape and makes them last longer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution

28/11/2015

US

US

Verified buyer

Good product

I use this with my Norelco cleaning system, which keeps my electric razor clean and ready.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products