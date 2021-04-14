2 year warranty
Discontinued
Cleans and lubricates
Cool Breeze scent
Jet Clean solution cleans and lubricates your shaving heads.
After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.
Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.
4.1
of 5
22
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Navy-06
14/04/2021
US
Easy to use great product
The Jet clean solution allows me to not by the more expensive refills for my razor.
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution
pepperoni
03/12/2015
US
Verified buyer
Does a good job!
This is a great product. It cleans good and also smells good. I think it also keeps the blades in good shape and makes them last longer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution
Expertshaver
28/11/2015
US
Verified buyer
Good product
I use this with my Norelco cleaning system, which keeps my electric razor clean and ready.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution