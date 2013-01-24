Home
    Philips Headlight Restoration Kit

    HRK00XM
      Yellow, hazy headlight lenses are an eyesore and a danger to drivers and passengers. Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze away, restoring headlights to like-new condition and finish. See all benefits

        See clearly, drive safer

        Removes haze and yellowing from sun and dirt

        Removes haze and yellowing from sun and dirt

        With the Philips Headlight Restoration Kit you can now restore your headlights to like-new condition and finish. Philips offers high quality products for more safety and a this is an excellent tool to provide safer night-time driving. The Philips Headlight Restoration Kit can make your headlight lenses up to 100% brighter with less glare.

        Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is extremely simple to use. In four easy steps, you can achieve professional results with no power tools needed.

        UV coating technology: restore rather than replace

        Instead of replacing your headlight lenses, this treatment with a UV coating technology restores your headlights to like-new condition.

        4 Easy steps to restore your headlight lenses

        Step 1. Clean with water-based pretreatment.Step 2. Sand with 600, 1500 and 2000 grit sandpaper.Step 3. Polish with headlight/ cleaner polish.Step 4. Apply UV restorer/ protector. Dries in 10 minutes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Special pack
          EAN1
          8727900399769
          EAN3
          8727900399776

