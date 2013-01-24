Home
      Project your life

      Equipped with HDMI, USB and micro SD slot it’s never been so easy to project videos and pictures. With the integrated media player and the Bluetooth audio function the PicoPix can be connected to Bluetooth speakers. See all benefits

      PicoPix Pocket projector

      Project your life

      Equipped with HDMI, USB and micro SD slot it’s never been so easy to project videos and pictures. With the integrated media player and the Bluetooth audio function the PicoPix can be connected to Bluetooth speakers. See all benefits

      PicoPix Pocket projector

      Project your life

      Equipped with HDMI, USB and micro SD slot it’s never been so easy to project videos and pictures. With the integrated media player and the Bluetooth audio function the PicoPix can be connected to Bluetooth speakers. See all benefits

        Project your life

        PicoPix pocket projector

        • 50 lumens

        HDMI interface, micro SD slot, integrated media player

        HDMI interface, micro SD slot, integrated media player

        Project HD videos and images up to 60" (152 cm) in size

        Project HD videos and images up to 60" (152 cm) in size

        Support of MHL for mobile devices

        Support of MHL for mobile devices

        USB plug & socket for power and to play videos

        USB plug & socket for power and to play videos directly from your USB-Stick

        WavEngine with LED technology

        WavEngine with LED technology surprises by crystal clear pictures in brilliant colors

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          Display technology
          DLP WavEngine
          Light source
          RGB LED
          LED light sources
          Last over 30.000 hours
          Brightness
          up to 50 lumens
          Contrast ratio
          1300:1
          Resolution
          640 x 360 pixel
          Throw ratio
          2,2:1
          Screen size (diagonal)
          25 cm-152 cm / 10"-60"
          Screen distance
          48 cm-285 cm / 19"-112"
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Projection modes
          • front
          • front ceiling
          • rear
          • rear ceiling
          Wall color correction
          • blue
          • green
          • pink
          • white
          • yellow
          Focus adjustment
          Manual
          Integrated media player
          Yes
          Internal memory
          4 GB
          Noise level
          < 28 dba

        • Sound

          Internal speaker
          1 Watt (max)
          Supported audio formats
          mp3, wav

        • Connection

          Bluetooth
          Connects PPX 4350 to external bluetooth speakers
          USB
          Slave - mass storage device (x-change data with PC); Master - connect mass storage devices; Charging
          HDMI
          mini HDMI with HDCP
          External Memory
          micro SD/SDHC
          Output audio
          3.5 mm audio out jack for headphones

        • Internal media player

          Supported video formats
          container: avi, mov, mp4, mkv; codecs: MJPEG, MPEG4, H.264"
          Supported audio formats
          mp3, wav

        • Power source

          Internal battery
          • Internal battery: 1800mA
          • Optimal mode: 1.5 hours
          • Eco mode: 2 hours

        • Dimensions

          Packed (W x D x H)
          130 x 86 x 65 mm / 5.12 x 3.39 x 2.56 inch
          Unpacked (W x D x H)
          97 x 54 x 17 mm / 3.81 x 2.12 x 1.00 inch

        • Weight

          Packed
          192 g / 6.17 oz
          Unpacked
          129 g / 4.14 oz

        • Temperature range

          Operation
          5 ~ 35° C
          Storage packed
          -25 ~ 60° C
          Storage unpacked
          0 ~ 45° C

        • Relative humidity

          Operation
          15 ~ 85% RH
          Storage packed
          5 ~ 93% RH
          Storage unpacked
          15 ~ 85% RH

        • Standard package includes

          PPX4350
          yes
          User guide
          on internal memory
          Quick start guide
          yes
          Warranty card
          yes
          Mini-HDMI to HDMI cable
          yes

