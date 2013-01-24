Home
    Performance

    In-ear headphones with mic

    All you need
      All you need

      Playlists, podcasts, calls--these wired in-ear headphones give you the clear sound you need. They’re Hi-Res Audio compatible, too, so you’ll hear more when you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service. See all benefits

      Playlists, podcasts, calls--these wired in-ear headphones give you the clear sound you need. They’re Hi-Res Audio compatible, too, so you’ll hear more when you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service. See all benefits

      Playlists, podcasts, calls--these wired in-ear headphones give you the clear sound you need. They’re Hi-Res Audio compatible, too, so you’ll hear more when you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service. See all benefits

        All you need

        • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
        • integrated mic
        • Black
        • In Ear

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.

        Hi-Res Audio. Hear more

        Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.

        3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit

        An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.

        12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

        The 12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound and decent bass.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Speaker diameter
          12.2
          Sensitivity
          109  dB
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          7-40,000 Hz

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Microphone in 3.5 mm jack
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Cable length
          1.2  m

        • Accessories

          Ear caps
          Extra 2 pairs

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          7  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.05  kg
          Nett weight
          0.018  kg
          Tare weight
          0.032  kg
          EAN
          69 51613 98179 5

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          38  cm
          Width
          18.3  cm
          Height
          19.6  cm
          Gross weight
          1.59  kg
          Nett weight
          0.432  kg
          Tare weight
          1.158  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 98179 2

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          18  cm
          Width
          8.2  cm
          Height
          7.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.17  kg
          Nett weight
          0.054  kg
          Tare weight
          0.116  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 51613 98179 9

