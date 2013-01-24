Home
    Bluetooth speaker with clock radio

    SB170/37
    Clock radio for your smartphone
      Bluetooth speaker with clock radio

      SB170/37
      Clock radio for your smartphone

      Start your day with the Philips clock radio speaker. It delivers great sound via Bluetooth and fast charging for smartphones/tablets via the USB port. For added convenience, One-touch with NFC enabled smartphones for easy Bluetooth pairing

        Clock radio for your smartphone

        • Bluetooth® and NFC
        • USB port for charging
        • Dual alarm
        • FM
        One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

        One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

        Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        FM digital tuning

        FM digital tuning

        6W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        USB port to charge any mobile device

        This speaker features a USB port, if your smartphone is running out of battery either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery stored in the speaker to your mobile device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Android tablets & smartphones
          Yes
          iPad
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • new iPad
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display
          iPhone
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          iPod touch
          3rd generation or later
          other Bluetooth-enabled device
          Yes
          work with
          Bluetooth 4.0 or below

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          6W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Connectivity

          NFC
          Tap-to-pair Bluetooth; works with Android 4.0 or above, and Windows phone 8 or above
          Bluetooth version
          2.1
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • SPP
          Bluetooth range
          line of sight, 10M or 30FT
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Clock/Version
          • Digital
          • 12/24 hr
          USB port
          to charge mobile device (5V, 1A)

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          137 x 141 x 62  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          219 x 79 x 158 mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.88  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

