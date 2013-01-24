Software
Compatible with iOS 7/Android 4.1 and above.
Apple devices
iPhone 4s and newer, iPad 2 and newer, iPod touch (5th gen) and newer.
Network
Requires a 2.4GHz wireless internet connection.
Search terms
Connecting you to your baby anytime, anywhere
The Smart baby monitor enables you and your beloved ones to watch over your little one, from wherever you are. The App allows you to switch between networks and optimize audio & video quality for the best connection to your baby See all benefits
Smart baby monitor
The connection is completely secure and private. You can invite your beloved ones to watch-in, from wherever you or they are, up to 10 accounts in total. The app supports up to 10 cameras, with 3 simultaneous viewers per camera.
Both, the monitor & app need to be connected to the internet. The monitor connects to the internet via Wi-Fi, which makes the performance of the monitor directly dependent upon the performance of your Wi-Fi connection. Please make sure the Philips Avent Smart baby monitor is located in close range of the Wi-Fi router, or use Wi-Fi repeater / powerline adapter with integrated Wi-Fi to boost the Wi-Fi signal near the monitor. Your smart device can be connected to the internet either via 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi, enabling you to watch over your little one from wherever you are.
You can set the product features how and when you would like to. Whether it for instance is the color of the nightlight, or a specific lullaby.
See and hear your baby during the day & night. The camera offers superior video and audio quality, with up to 720p HD day & night vision. Full color by day and infra red black and white by night.
Help soothe your baby off to sleep by playing one of the 10 soothing lullabies. Start the lullabies directly via the camera in your baby's room, or operate it remotely via the app. You can choose which songs to play at what moment.
Use the multi-color nightlight to create a gentle calming ambience that will send your baby to sleep. Start the nightlight directly via the camera in your baby's room, or operate it remotely via the app. You can specify the color of the light and set a timer to decide when to display it.
Calm and reassure your baby with the sound of your own voice using the app, from wherever you are.
The Philips Avent Smart baby monitor is incredibly easy to set up. Simply download the app and use the in-app QR code to connect the camera to your local Wi-Fi network. The app includes a first time user guide, which will support you and explain the buttons and features of the app.
