    BASS+

    Bluetooth Headset

    SHB3175BK/00
      -{discount-value}

      Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value Bluetooth over-ear wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

      Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value Bluetooth over-ear wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

        BASS+

        Bluetooth Headset

        Feel it. BASS+

        • 40mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Compact folding
        40mm Neodymium speakers

        40mm Neodymium speakers

        40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass

        Great fit for everyone

        Great fit for everyone

        A swivel earshells design and adjustable headband makes it a great fit for everyone.

        Big, bold bass that you can feel

        Big, bold bass that you can feel

        Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produces ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to make sure high consistency bass performance in every production.

        Bluetooth wireless technology

        Bluetooth wireless technology

        Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

        Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches

        Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches

        Button controls on the right ear shell enable you to control music and calls with a press.

        Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

        Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

        The unique compact fold design gives you the best experience on the go. The headphones can be either flat fold or compact fold for easy portability and easy storage.

        Great sound isolation

        Great sound isolation

        Closed type acoustics blocking out ambient noise and providing better sound.

        USB charging cable

        USB charging cable

        The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

        With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

        Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

        Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

        Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

        Convenient hands-free calling

        Convenient hands-free calling

        Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth version
          4.1

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Switch between call and music

        • Power

          Music play time
          12*  hr
          Standby time
          166* hrs
          Talk time
          12* hrs
          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          8 - 21 500 Hz
          Impedance
          32 ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Sensitivity
          104 dB
          Acoustic system
          Closed

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 51613 99168 8
          Depth
          5.7  cm
          Depth
          2.2  inch
          Gross weight
          0.335  kg
          Gross weight
          0.739  lb
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.224  kg
          Nett weight
          0.494  lb
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.111  kg
          Tare weight
          0.245  lb
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Width
          7.7  inch
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.681  lb
          Gross weight
          1.216  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99168 5
          Height
          24  cm
          Height
          9.4  inch
          Length
          21.2  cm
          Length
          8.3  inch
          Nett weight
          1.481  lb
          Nett weight
          0.672  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          1.199  lb
          Tare weight
          0.544  kg
          Width
          19.1  cm
          Width
          7.5  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          4.6  cm
          Depth
          1.8  inch
          Height
          7.3  inch
          Height
          18.5  cm
          Weight
          0.419  lb
          Weight
          0.19  kg
          Width
          19  cm
          Width
          7.5  inch

