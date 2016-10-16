Search terms

      Wireless TV headphones

      SHD8850/12

      High-res home cinema sound

      Philips SHD8850 wireless headphones immerse you in your own world of cinematic sound, with total freedom. Digital wireless connectivity provides interference-free, crystal clear sound, for the ultimate in personal home entertainment.

      Superior cinematic sound for your home

      • 40mm drivers/open-back
      • Over-ear
      • Breathable ear cushions
      Move freely with 30m wireless range

      Move freely with 30m wireless range

      The 30m transmission range provides mobility and freedom to enjoy your music all around your home.

      Hammock auto-adjusts for optimal fit

      Hammock auto-adjusts for optimal fit

      The self-adjusting lightweight hammock gives you the best fit for your head shape, while offering optimal comfort.

      Superior cinematic sound from 40mm drivers

      Superior cinematic sound from 40mm drivers

      Philips SHD8850's 40mm drivers are acoustically tuned to deliver superior cinematic sound.

      Easy-to-use charging dock

      Easy-to-use charging dock

      Place the headphones in the charging dock for easy charging.

      High-res audio via wired connection

      High-res audio via wired connection

      High-resolution audio offers the best in sound performance, reproducing the quality of original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. Using the audio cable provided, Philips SHD8850 wireless headphones support high-resolution audio, delivering uncompromising audio quality from your preferred devices - so you can get more out of your home entertainment.

      Breathable velour ear cushions for extensive comfort

      Breathable velour ear cushions for extensive comfort

      Breathable velour ear cushions dissipate pressure and heat, ensuring extensive comfort for long wearing sessions.

      20-hour runtime for long listening sessions

      With a 20-hour runtime, you can indulge in marathon viewing sessions without worrying about losing power.

      Automatic on/off power

      Philips SHD8850 headphones turn on automatically when you put them on your head. And when you're finished watching, they will automatically power off, to ensure power doesn't go to waste.

      Optical and analog input fits all televisions

      Equipped with an optical and analog input, Philips SHD8850 headphones are compatible.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        8-40,000Hz (when wired); 8-22,500 (wireless mode)
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        50 mW (when wired)
        Sensitivity
        98 dB
        Signal/noise ratio
        >75  dB
        Distortion (THD)
        < 0.5% @1kHz
        Driver type
        Dynamic
        Hi-Res Audio
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Wireless
        Yes
        Detachable cable
        Yes
        Maximum range
        Up to 30  m
        Channel selection
        Automatic
        Headphone socket
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        39.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        26  cm
        Gross weight
        3.578  kg
        Height
        32.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99240 8
        Nett weight
        1.848  kg
        Tare weight
        1.73  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        2 x AAA 1.2V
        Music play time
        20  hour(s)
        Charging time
        6  hour(s)
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        900  mAh
        Battery type(Headphones)
        NiMH rechargeable batteries

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        28.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        24  cm
        Depth
        12.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 51613 99240 1
        Gross weight
        0.998  kg
        Nett weight
        0.616  kg
        Tare weight
        0.382  kg

      • Accessories

        Others
        3.5 mm optical cable
        Audio cable
        3.5 mm cable
        Docking station (transmitter)
        Yes
        Included adapters
        AC/DC adapter

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Ear coupling material
        Fabric
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        17.6 x 9.5 x 21.9 cm
        Docking station weight
        0.19  kg
        Docking station dimensions
        17.4 x 14.2 x 7.4 cm (W xD xH)
        Headphones weight
        0.367  kg

      • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
