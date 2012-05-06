Search terms

    In-Ear Headset

    SHE3595WT/00
    Find support for this product
      Dynamic bass

      The ultra small in-ear headphones design with soft caps for comfort and compact fit. With small efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. Sensitive microphones and easy control for talking on your mobile phone. See all benefits

        Dynamic bass

        Play music and talk

        Integrated microphone & call button

        With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra small, lighweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for long hours listening.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

        Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

        To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Speaker diameter
          10 mm
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Frequency response
          12 - 23 500  Hz
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Type of cable
          Copper
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome plated

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          35.4  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          13.9  inch
          Width
          19.2  cm
          Gross weight
          1.55  kg
          Height
          23.2  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71534 4
          Width
          7.6  inch
          Height
          9.1  inch
          Nett weight
          0.30312  kg
          Gross weight
          3.417  lb
          Nett weight
          0.668  lb
          Tare weight
          1.24688  kg
          Tare weight
          2.749  lb

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          18.2  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          7.2  inch
          Width
          8.6  cm
          Height
          11  cm
          Width
          3.4  inch
          Height
          4.3  inch
          Nett weight
          0.03789  kg
          Gross weight
          0.165  kg
          Nett weight
          0.084  lb
          Gross weight
          0.364  lb
          Tare weight
          0.12711  kg
          Tare weight
          0.280  lb
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71534 1

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17  cm
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Height
          6.7  inch
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          69 23410 71534 7
          Width
          3.7  inch
          Gross weight
          0.04  kg
          Depth
          1.0  inch
          Nett weight
          0.01263  kg
          Gross weight
          0.088  lb
          Nett weight
          0.028  lb
          Tare weight
          0.02737  kg
          Tare weight
          0.060  lb

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          1.4  cm
          Width
          2  cm
          Depth
          1.15  cm
          Width
          0.8  inch
          Height
          0.6  inch
          Depth
          0.5  inch
          Weight
          0.0105  kg
          Weight
          0.023  lb

