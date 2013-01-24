Home
    PC Headset

    SHM7110U/27
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
      PC Headset

      SHM7110U/27
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Soft cushions for longer listening

      • Adjustable padded headband for perfect and comfortable fit
      • Soft cushions for longer wearing comfort
      • 3 patterns included or option to use your design of choice
      • Hi-sensitivity mini mic
      • Inline mute and volume control for quick adjustments

      PC Headset

      Soft cushions for longer listening

      Soft cushions for longer listening

      PC Headset

      Soft cushions for longer listening

        Extra bass

        This headband with hi-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control .
        Convenient inline mute and volume controls allow for quick adjustments

        Extra soft cushions of these Philips headphones provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure.

        3 patterns included or option to use your design of choice

        You can customize your earcans with any of the 3 earcan patterns included or alternatively you can design your own pattern of choice

        Adjustable padded headband for perfect and comfortable fit

        Extra soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure

        Hi-sensitivity mini mic

        Despite being further away from your mouth, the high-sensitivity mini microphone still picks up your voice so others can hear you clearly

        40mm drivers delivering extra bass

        Acoustically tuned 40mm neodymium drivers ensure balanced sound performance and solid bass

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          18 - 22 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          100 mW
          Sensitivity
          110 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          2 m
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm
          Type of cable
          Copper

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Mute switch
          Yes

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Number of products included
          1
          UPC
          6 09585 16641 7
          Depth
          8.3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.241  kg
          Height
          26.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.113  kg
          Tare weight
          0.128  kg
          Width
          20.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          GTIN
          1 06 09585 16641 4
          Gross weight
          0.983  kg
          Height
          26.6  cm
          Length
          25.8  cm
          Nett weight
          0.339  kg
          Tare weight
          0.644  kg
          Width
          22.2  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          6.8  cm
          Height
          19  cm
          Weight
          0.113  kg
          Width
          16.5  cm

        • Accessories

          Optional accessories
          2 to 1 pin converter

        • Design

          Wearing style
          Headband

