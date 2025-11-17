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  • High precision sound
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  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound
  • High precision sound

Discontinued

HiFi Stereo Headphones

SHP9500/00

5
| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
High precision sound
Enjoy an authentic listening experience in style. Created to offer outstanding performance through open back architecture and high-precision 50mm speaker drivers.
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High precision sound

  • Over-ear

  • Black

50mm neodymium drivers deliver the full spectrum of sound

50mm neodymium drivers deliver the full spectrum of sound

50mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior Hi-Fi sound.

Breathable ear cushion for longer wearing comfort.

Breathable ear cushion for longer wearing comfort.

Deluxe breathable ear-pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer wearing comfort.

Comfortable double layered headband cushion

Comfortable double layered headband cushion

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

17/11/2025

US

US

these headphones are the best in the game for studio,gaming and for pichy hi fi music listeners like me

This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

01/09/2020

US

US

Good Sound !

Listening to music again on these headphones after earbuds caused ear problems...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

09/08/2020

US

US

They are amazing!

They are fantastic. I love their sound. I bought them more than one year and I can say the sound is amazing!

Pros

The sound and the build

Cons

No one, they are great

This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones

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