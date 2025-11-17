2 year warranty
Discontinued
Over-ear
Black
50mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior Hi-Fi sound.
Deluxe breathable ear-pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer wearing comfort.
5.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
laLALALAL
17/11/2025
US
these headphones are the best in the game for studio,gaming and for pichy hi fi music listeners like me
This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Light Listener
01/09/2020
US
Good Sound !
Listening to music again on these headphones after earbuds caused ear problems...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
rubenpx1
09/08/2020
US
They are amazing!
They are fantastic. I love their sound. I bought them more than one year and I can say the sound is amazing!
Pros
The sound and the build
Cons
No one, they are great
This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones
This review was made for SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones