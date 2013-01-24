Home
    SHP9500/00
      Enjoy an authentic listening experience in style. Created to offer outstanding performance through open back architecture and high-precision 50mm speaker drivers.

      Enjoy an authentic listening experience in style. Created to offer outstanding performance through open back architecture and high-precision 50mm speaker drivers. See all benefits

      Enjoy an authentic listening experience in style. Created to offer outstanding performance through open back architecture and high-precision 50mm speaker drivers. See all benefits

      Enjoy an authentic listening experience in style. Created to offer outstanding performance through open back architecture and high-precision 50mm speaker drivers. See all benefits

        High precision sound

        50mm neodymium drivers deliver the full spectrum of sound

        50mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior Hi-Fi sound.

        Breathable ear cushion for longer wearing comfort.

        Deluxe breathable ear-pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer wearing comfort.

        Comfortable double layered headband cushion

        Steel headband for strength and durability

        Exquisite open-back, over the ear design for authentic sound

        An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, giving the diaphragm greater freedom of movement. This greatly enhances sound transparency and smoothens extended high frequencies.

        Angled drivers align perfectly with your ear

        Engineered to fit the ear's natural geometry, the ear-shells offer precise and accurate sound. Audio signals are directly channeled into the ears, creating a dynamic and authentic listening experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          200  mW
          Sensitivity
          101  dB
          Speaker diameter
          50  mm
          Frequency response
          12 - 35 000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          one-sided
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Cable length
          Detachable 3.0 m cable included

        • Accessories

          Adaptor plug
          gold-plated 3.5 - 6.3  mm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3.9  inch
          Depth
          10  cm
          Height
          20  cm
          Height
          7.9  inch
          Weight
          0.32  kg
          Weight
          0.705  lb
          Width
          6.7  inch
          Width
          17  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          5.004  lb
          Gross weight
          2.27  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 69144 5
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Height
          9.3  inch
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Length
          14.8  inch
          Nett weight
          2.183  lb
          Nett weight
          0.99  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          2.822  lb
          Tare weight
          1.28  kg
          Width
          8.3  inch
          Width
          21  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          4.7  inch
          Depth
          12  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 69144 8
          Gross weight
          1.455  lb
          Gross weight
          0.66  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Nett weight
          0.728  lb
          Nett weight
          0.33  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.728  lb
          Tare weight
          0.33  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Width
          7.7  inch

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SHP adapter gold
        • Velcro cable strap

