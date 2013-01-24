Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Over ear headphones

    SHP9600/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • A quality performance A quality performance A quality performance
      -{discount-value}

      Over ear headphones

      SHP9600/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      A quality performance

      Looking for the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and quality? These over-ear, open-back headphones are built to take your home listening up a notch. You get great sound, premium construction, and gold-plated cable connections. See all benefits

      Over ear headphones

      A quality performance

      Looking for the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and quality? These over-ear, open-back headphones are built to take your home listening up a notch. You get great sound, premium construction, and gold-plated cable connections. See all benefits

      A quality performance

      Looking for the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and quality? These over-ear, open-back headphones are built to take your home listening up a notch. You get great sound, premium construction, and gold-plated cable connections. See all benefits

      Over ear headphones

      A quality performance

      Looking for the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and quality? These over-ear, open-back headphones are built to take your home listening up a notch. You get great sound, premium construction, and gold-plated cable connections. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Over ear headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        A quality performance

        • Over-ear
        • open-back

        Open-back design. Spacious sound

        Feel the music. Perfectly tuned 50 mm drivers deliver crisp bass, balanced midrange, and pristine high frequencies. The drivers are engineered to fit the ear's natural geometry, ensuring no detail is lost.

        Superb comfort and durability

        The headband is reinforced with durable steel, which adds just the right amount of tension for a secure fit. The double-layered headband cushion adds real comfort, and the breathable ear-cup cushions are perfect for long listening sessions.

        Connect to any source. From phone to headphone amp

        Immerse in your favorite albums-on your smart device, home setup, TV, or laptop. The included cable boasts a gold-plated 6.3-3.5 mm jack adapter for the best connection when listening on audiophile-grade equipment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          200  mW
          Sensitivity
          101  dB
          Speaker diameter
          50  mm
          Frequency response
          12 - 35 000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          one-sided
          Finishing of connector
          gold-plated
          Cable length
          Detachable 3.0 m cable included

        • Accessories

          Adaptor plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          5.004  lb
          Gross weight
          2.27  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10840 7
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Height
          9.3  inch
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Length
          14.8  inch
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          2.822  lb
          Tare weight
          1.28  kg
          Width
          8.3  inch
          Width
          21  cm
          Nett weight
          0.99  kg
          Nett weight
          2.183  lb

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          4.7  inch
          Depth
          12  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10840 0
          Gross weight
          1.455  lb
          Gross weight
          0.66  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Height
          8.9  inch
          Nett weight
          0.728  lb
          Nett weight
          0.33  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.728  lb
          Tare weight
          0.33  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Width
          7.7  inch

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            Back to top