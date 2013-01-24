This solution is intended for:

Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band is intended to reduce snoring disruptions for positional-dependent back snoring where snoring ceases when sleeping on your side, leading to an improved sleep experience. This product is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the mitigation and treatment of disease or conditions including POSA (Positional Obstructive Sleep Apnea). If you continue to snore while on your side, or gasp and stop breathing when snoring you may have sleep apnea and should consult a physician.