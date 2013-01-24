  • Free shipping

    Notebook webcam

    SPZ6500/00
      Notebook webcam

      SPZ6500/00

      True 2.0 megapixels

      • By-pack clamp mounts easily on your notebook and monitor
      • Scratch-resistant protective lens cover
      • Small and sleek, perfectly easy to carry with you
      • True 2 megapixels for high quality video
      • Skype high quality video certified

        Your worldwide webcam

        Enjoy high quality videos and photos in true 2 megapixels. My autofocus gives you sharp images without manual adjustment and my wide angle lens lets you and your family fit in the best viewing field. I'm a great, light travel companion.
        Digital Natural Motion for flicker-free video

        Digital Natural Motion for flicker-free video

        Philips invented Digital Natural Motion to eliminate juddering effects that are visible with moving picture content. Digital Natural Motion estimates motion in the picture and corrects juddering movements in both broadcast and recorded movie material. The resulting smooth motion reproduction and excellent sharpness take the viewing experience to a higher level.

        True 2 megapixels for high quality video

        The number of Mega Pixels is a key determinant of image quality. The 2.0 Mega Pixels CMOS sensor gives you the kind of high quality video images not previously associated with webcams.

        Skype high quality video certified

        This webcam has been certified by Skype. So, you can be sure of high-quality video and sound, free calling and instant messaging to anywhere in the world.

        Enhanced photo resolution to 8 megapixels

        Your webcam gives you more detail with 8 Mega Pixels (software enhanced) resolution photos. This is enough for printing poster-sized images in high resolution.

        Autofocus for razor sharp videos and photos

        It ensures razor sharp videos and photos. When the image sensor detects a loss of sharpness, autofocus quickly and precisely readjusts the lens without the need for manual adjustment. Now even faster due to a new focusing algorithm exclusive to Philips.

        Wide angle lens allows more people in frame

        The high quality wide-angle glass lens gives you a larger field of view. The wide-angle lens operates in the same way as a wide-angle photography lens and it gets more people in the video frame without any loss in video quality.

        Pixel Plus 2 for better detail, depth and clarity

        With Pixel Plus 2, your webcam will always produce natural-looking, razor sharp pictures with incredible detail. It’s all thanks to the power of the Pixel Plus 2 processor – innovative TV imaging technology applied to PC video. It increases the number of lines and the number of pixels to give you the best images possible.

        Dual built-in mics enhance stereo experience

        Let your voice be heard naturally in clear stereo sound. Dual built-in directional microphones and Philips-patented audio beaming technology create a virtual noise and echo-free zone. Only the voice of the user is captured, with other sounds minimized.

        Noise cancellation and echo reduction

        This superb noise reduction technology reduces background noises and it enhances clarity of speech in both quiet and noisy environments. It also suppresses echoes so that the other person hears your voice more clearly.

        By-pack clamp mounts easily on your notebook and monitor

        By-pack clamp fits both notebook and LCD monitor.

        Scratch-resistant protective lens cover

        The first webcam to incorporate a protective lens cover as standard. It protects the high quality, five-element glass lens from dust and scratches when you're on-the-go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Mechanics

          Sensor
          2.0 MP CMOS
          Lens view angle
          70 degrees
          Lens maximum aperture
          F:2.0
          White balance
          2600 - 7600 k
          Lens construction
          5 elements
          Autofocus
          Yes
          Minimum illuminance
          < 2 lux
          Data format
          YUY2, MJPEG
          Colour depth
          16 bit

        • Resolution

          Video resolution
          2.0 MP
          Photo resolution
          2.0 MP
          Interpolated photo resolution
          8.0 MP
          Maximum frame rate
          90 fps

        • Audio

          Microphone
          Two built-in microphones
          Noise reduction
          Yes
          Echo reduction
          Yes
          Stereo sound
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          Additional by-pack clamp

        • Additional features

          Digital zoom
          8x
          Face tracking
          Yes
          Fun video features
          • Change your background
          • Fun frame
          • Fun logo
          • Fun effect
          Pixel Plus 2
          Yes
          Digital Natural Motion
          Yes
          Snapshot button
          Yes
          On/off activity LED
          Yes

        • Software

          Dedicated software
          Philips CamSuite
          WebCam Viewer
          WebCam Companion
          Add video to
          • Skype
          • Windows Live Messenger
          • Yahoo! Messenger
          • AOL Instant Messenger

        • System Requirements

          Operating System
          • Microsoft Windows XP (SP2)
          • Microsoft Windows Vista
          Processor
          Intel Pentium® 4 2.4 GHz or AMD® equivalent processor
          RAM memory
          512 MB RAM or above
          Hard disk space
          300-700 MB
          USB
          Free USB port
          CD-ROM or DVD-ROM Drive
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          80 centimetre
          Interfacing
          USB 2.0
          Power
          Supplied via USB cable
          USB video class
          UVC

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          6.47  cm
          Height
          3  cm
          Depth
          2.66  cm
          Weight
          0.064  kg
          Width (with stand)
          6.47  cm
          Height (with stand)
          5  cm
          Depth (with stand)
          5.5  cm
          Weight (with stand)
          0.07  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          14.5  cm
          Depth
          6  cm
          Nett weight
          0.1  kg
          Gross weight
          0.305  kg
          Tare weight
          0.205  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 50012 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          25.6  cm
          Width
          18.8  cm
          Height
          16.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.4  kg
          Gross weight
          2.4  kg
          Tare weight
          2  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 50059 7
          Number of consumer packagings
          4

