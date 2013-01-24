Home
    Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
      Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.

      These tough, lightweight wireless on-ear headphones are built for active lifestyles. Removable and washable ear-cup covers keep you comfortable whether you’re hitting the treadmill or the beach. 35 hours play time keeps the music going. See all benefits

        Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.

        • Go series on-ear fit
        • Washable ear-cup cushions
        • Lightweight and rugged
        • IP55 dust/water protection

        Go further. 35 hours play time

        With 35 hours play time from a single charge, these wireless on-ear headphones are with you while you train-and beyond. A full charge takes less than 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes charging gives you 2 hours more play time.

        For sports or on the go. Washable ear-cup cushions

        The soft, breathable ear-cup cushion sleeves are detachable for easy cleaning and are filled with cooling gel. No matter what you do when you're wearing these Go series headphones, you'll always be able to get them feeling fresh again!

        IP55 dust/water protection

        An IP55 rating means your headphones are as happy on dusty trails as they are in heavy rain. However hard you sweat-and wherever you go-nothing will stop you!

        Your tunes stay yours. Closed-back design

        Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation. You get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.

        Easy storage. Compact-folding design

        The sleek design looks great whether you're going for your personal best or having fun on a weekend break. Inward-folding ear cups make storage easy.

        Multi-function button. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

        The multi-function button lets you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

        Compatible with an audio cable (3.5 mm jack)

        The 3.5 mm audio port lets you connect these sports headphones directly to compatible phones or music players. Perfect for those times when the battery is running low and you don't have a way to charge your headphones.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB-C cable

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Water resistance
          IP55
          Automatic power off
          yes

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Talk time
          35 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Low battery warning
          Yes
          Music play time
          35  hr

        • Sound

          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW
          Sensitivity
          118 dB (1K Hz)

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11756 0
          Gross weight
          1.282  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          22.1  cm
          Nett weight
          0.714  kg
          Tare weight
          0.568  kg
          Width
          18.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 11756 3
          Depth
          5.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.363  kg
          Height
          23.7  cm
          Nett weight
          0.238  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.125  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          5  cm
          Height
          19.9  cm
          Weight
          0.214  kg
          Width
          17.2  cm

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20175 0

