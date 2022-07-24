Search terms

    Open-ear wireless sports headphones

    TAA7607BK/00
    • Free your ears. Hear it all. Free your ears. Hear it all. Free your ears. Hear it all.
      Free your ears. Hear it all.

      Run it, ride it, stroll it, love it! Light, comfy, and tough, these open-ear wireless sports headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too. From parks to city streets, your training just got an upgrade. See all benefits

        Free your ears. Hear it all.

        • Go series open-ear fit
        • Bone conduction
        • Clear calls
        • LED safety lights
        Sound without earphones. Open-ear design

        Sound without earphones. Open-ear design

        Bone conduction technology transmits sound through the bones of your skull, which means you don't need to put an earbud in your ear, or wear headphones that cover your ear. Instead, the sound travels from your cheekbones directly to the inner ear-and your music magically appears in your head!

        Always good to go. IP66 dustproof and water resistant

        Always good to go. IP66 dustproof and water resistant

        Hitting the trail in the rain? An IP66 rating means dirt or a downpour won't stop these open-ear headphones, and they're safe and easy to charge even after they've gotten wet. Simply wipe them down and attach them to the magnetic charging cradle.

        Be seen. LED safety lights

        Be seen. LED safety lights

        Run at night. Hike a mountain trail at dusk. Or cycle in the woods. With a bright LED light-strip on the rear of the neckband, you'll stay visible in dim environments. You can control the LEDs via the Philips Headphones app, or via the on/off button on the neckband.

        No worries. 9 hours play time

        No worries. 9 hours play time

        Don't want to worry about daily charging? With 9 hours play time from a single charge, these bone-conducting open-ear headphones are good to go for multiple workouts. A full charge takes just 2 hours. For a quick extra boost, just 15 minutes charging gives you an extra hour of play time.

        Crystal-clear calls. Inside, outside, anywhere at all

        Crystal-clear calls. Inside, outside, anywhere at all

        Taking calls? A unique combination of bone-conducting and AI mics means you'll always be heard clearly. The AI mic removes background noise in any environment. If you're out on a run or a ride, the bone-conducting mic removes annoying wind noise. Switch mics easily via a button on the neckband.

        Open-ear fit. Light, comfy, tough

        Open-ear fit. Light, comfy, tough

        Why weigh yourself down? These open-ear headphones are so light you'll barely feel them, plus they won't fall off when you get moving. The neckband wraps around the back of your head, and loops over the top of your ears, to hold the headphones comfortably in place.

        Integrated controls. Easy pairing

        Buttons on the neckband let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and more. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth, and you can connect to two devices at once. Great if you're listening to music on your phone and getting training notifications from your smartwatch.

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control and more

        The Philips Headphones app lets you control the LED running light-and switch between the headphone's AI and bone-conducting mics for calls inside or outside. For music, you can choose from preset listening styles, or use the equalizer to fine-tune your sounds to fit your workout.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          4 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          15 mm
          Sensitivity
          87 dB (1K Hz)
          Frequency range
          130 - 16 000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          300 mW
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          2 mics, AI mic and Bone mic
          Wind noise reduction
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.2
          Supported codec
          SBC
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Multipoint connection
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Button
          Volume control
          Yes
          Water and dust resistance
          IP66

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Ear fitting
          Bone-conducting
          In-ear fitting type
          Open fit

        • Power

          Music play time
          9  hr
          Battery type(Headphones)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Headphones)
          160 mAh
          Battery life standby time
          80 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Fast charging time
          15mins for 1 hr
          Number of batteries
          1 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          3.5 g
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Charging cable
          Magnetic charging cable, 200 mm
          Earplug
          1 pair
          Others
          1 pcs soft pouch
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          22.6  cm
          Width
          18.4  cm
          Height
          19.5  cm
          Gross weight
          1.1  kg
          Nett weight
          0.21  kg
          Tare weight
          0.89  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 12628 9

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          5.5  cm
          Width
          14  cm
          Depth
          9.6  cm
          Weight
          0.035  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          19.2  cm
          Width
          17  cm
          Depth
          7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.234  kg
          Nett weight
          0.07  kg
          Tare weight
          0.164  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 12628 2

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20229 0

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

            • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
