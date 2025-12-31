2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAE1105PK/00
8.6 mm drivers for bold bass
A gold-plated connector
Secure, comfortable in-ear fit
Inline remote to easy control
What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver bold bass from powerful 8.6 mm neodymium drivers, and boast a gold-plated connector.
An ergonomic acoustic tube design and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.
Take a call, pause your playlist-all without touching your smartphone. Great if the bass is just about to kick in and you don't want to miss the best bits.
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