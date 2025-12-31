ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Your music, your color
  • Your music, your color
  • Your music, your color
  • Your music, your color
  • Your music, your color
  • Your music, your color
  • Your music, your color
  • Your music, your color
  • Your music, your color
  • Your music, your color
  • Your music, your color
  • Your music, your color

Discontinued

In-ear wired headphones

TAE1105PK/00

Your music, your color
These wired in-ear headphones let you keep the music fresh while you rock your style. You get punchy bass, a bold look, and a comfortable in-ear fit. Need to use your phone’s voice assistant? Just press the in-line remote.
See all benefits

Your music, your color

  • 8.6 mm drivers for bold bass

  • A gold-plated connector

  • Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

  • Inline remote to easy control

Punchy bass. Clear sound

What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver bold bass from powerful 8.6 mm neodymium drivers, and boast a gold-plated connector.

Rock your sounds in real comfort

An ergonomic acoustic tube design and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.

Inline remote. Switch from playlist to calls

Take a call, pause your playlist-all without touching your smartphone. Great if the bass is just about to kick in and you don't want to miss the best bits.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products