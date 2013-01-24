Home
    Here comes the bass
      Here comes the bass

      Enjoy punchy bass for all your tunes. These in-ear headphones boast a comfortable in-ear fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to pause playlists. Perfect when a call comes in just as the bass is about to drop on your favorite track! See all benefits

      Here comes the bass

      Here comes the bass

      Here comes the bass

        Here comes the bass

        • 10mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear
        • Black

        Punchy bass. Clear sound

        What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver big bold bass from powerful 10 mm neodymium drivers, and comfortable listening from earbuds that fit just right.

        Rock your music in real comfort

        An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.

        Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

        Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

        3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers.

        Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          8  cm
          Width
          3  cm
          Depth
          2.8  cm
          Weight
          0.01208  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.054  kg
          Nett weight
          0.01338  kg
          Tare weight
          0.04062  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10934 6
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Speaker diameter
          10  mm
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          104  dB

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          38  cm
          Width
          18.1  cm
          Height
          24.8  cm
          Gross weight
          1.823  kg
          Nett weight
          0.32112  kg
          Tare weight
          1.50188  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10934 3

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          symmetrical
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          18  cm
          Width
          8.2  cm
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.193  kg
          Nett weight
          0.04014  kg
          Tare weight
          0.15286  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10934 0

