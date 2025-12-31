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  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass
  • Here comes the bass

Discontinued

In-ear headphones with mic

TAE4105BK/00

Here comes the bass
Enjoy punchy bass for all your tunes. These in-ear headphones boast a comfortable in-ear fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to pause playlists. Perfect when a call comes in just as the bass is about to drop on your favorite track!
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Here comes the bass

  • 10mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • Black

Punchy bass. Clear sound

What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver big bold bass from powerful 10 mm neodymium drivers, and comfortable listening from earbuds that fit just right.

Rock your music in real comfort

An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.

Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

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