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  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
  • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!

Discontinued

4000 seriesOn-ear wireless headphones

TAH4209BL/00

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
With up to 55 hours of playback, these wireless on-ear headphones will keep you happy for days between charges. You get great sound, Dynamic Bass for deeper bass even at low volumes, and you can activate a low lag setting for videos.
See all benefits

Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!

  • Lightweight on-ear headphone

  • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass

  • Up to 55 hours play time

  • Clear calls

So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

These on-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light you'll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you'll love them.

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

You get great sound from the 32 mm drivers, and decent passive noise isolation from the on-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if you're listening quietly.

Up to 55 hours play time. USB-C charging

Up to 55 hours play time. USB-C charging

With up to 55 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 2 hours.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

14/01/2026

US

US

Classy, reliable product

Awesome battery life at 55hrs!,+ the noise cancellation is perfect. Overall just great audio quality. lightweight, sleek, fast automatic connection with paired devices when in range.

Pros

Long 55hrs barrtery life, Fast charge from empty from zero battery for 15 minutes to get 2hrs worth of listening.

Cons

A little limited in terms of ear-to-ear length to accommodate big heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones

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