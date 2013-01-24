Home
      This classic-looking micro system lets you stream music and podcasts, play CDs, and listen to FM radio--all in rich 60 W sound. It's perfect for a lounge or open-plan living space, and you can connect other sources via USB or audio-in.

        Richer sound for all your tunes

        • Bluetooth®
        • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
        • USB port for charging
        • 60W, Audio-in

        All your music

        This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs and listen to FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 10 presets delivers clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.

        Bass-reflex loudspeakers. Richer low tones

        These bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass thanks to the combination of woofer, tweeter, and bass-reflex ports. A 60 W maximum output brings big sound to any room. Perfect for a lounge or open-plan living space.

        Classic design

        The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analog feel to operation. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.

        Digital Sound Control. Choose a preset sound style

        Hip-hop or choral, symphony or rock opera? Whatever you love, this micro system's Digital Sound Control function lets you enjoy it more. Pick from preset sound styles designed to bring out the best in your music.

        At home in your home

        This AC-powered micro system looks great in any room. Bluetooth wireless range is 10 m, and you can charge a smart device via the USB port. An easy-to-use remote puts key functions at your fingertips.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          digital sound control
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          60W
          Volume control
          rotary

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          • 4" woofer
          • 20mm tweeter
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system
          Number of sound channels
          2.0

        • Audio playback

          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • MP3-CD
          • USB flash drive
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM mono
          • FM stereo
          Station presets
          10 (FM)
          Antenna
          FM fixed pigtail antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan
          • Easy set (plug & play)
          RDS
          • Radio Frequency
          • Program Service
          • Program Type
          • Radio Text
          • Clock Time

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • Multipoint (Multipair) support
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
          USB charging
          5V, 2A

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • USB alarm
          • gentle wake
          No. of alarms
          1
          Clock
          • On main display
          • 24/12 hour display
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LED display
          Loader type
          tray

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control (with battery)
          • FM antenna
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Main unit (WXDXH)
          220x104x231.5 mm
          Speaker dimensions (WxDxH)
          150x241.3x173 mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control (with battery)
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

